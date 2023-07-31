Apple Could Offer Darker Color Option for Second-Generation Apple Watch Ultra

According to a well-connected Bloomberg reporter, Apple is potentially considering offering a new darker color option for its upcoming second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The company had tested a “dark titanium” version for last year’s model but ultimately decided against it due to the designers’ preferences.

However, with the current Apple Watch Series 8 and SE models offering multiple case color options, the dark color option could still be on the table for this year’s model. The popularity of the current device may have influenced Apple’s decision to reconsider.

In addition to a potential dark color option, rumors suggest that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra could also be lighter than its predecessor. A Weibo user claims that the new model will have reduced weight, potentially due to the use of 3D printed components, which Apple is rumored to be incorporating.

Furthermore, Apple is said to be developing a new S9 chip for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 and the next Apple Watch Ultra. This chip will be based on the same technology found in the A15 chip used in the iPhone 13 and other devices.

Apple is expected to announce its new Apple Watch models in September, alongside the rumored iPhone 15 lineup.