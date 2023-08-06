What’s Happening in Pokémon GO This Week

This week in Pokémon GO, starting on August 7th, we have a range of events and activities to look forward to. First, the Glittering Garden event will be ending soon. This event celebrates the release of shiny Petilil and took place during GO Fest Osaka and London. The event began on August 5th and will end on August 8th.

Next up is the highly anticipated Pokémon World Championships 2023. This event will take place in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11th to August 15th. Trainers from all over the world will come together to compete in this prestigious tournament.

In addition to the World Championships, there will also be a Froakie Community Day on August 13th. During this event, Froakie will be the featured Pokémon, and trainers will have the opportunity to evolve it into Greninja, which can learn the exclusive moves Hydro Cannon and Water Shuriken.

To further celebrate the World Championships, there will be a special GO Battle Day event from August 11th to August 15th. This event will focus on battles and will have various leagues available, including Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. Trainers will have the chance to earn 3x Stardust from win rewards during this event.

In terms of bonuses, there will be some exciting rewards for trainers. Players who achieve a seven-day Pokémon catch streak will receive 20,000 XP and 10,000 Stardust. Additionally, spinning a PokéStop for seven consecutive days will earn players 20,000 XP.

The GO Battle League Season 15 will also begin on August 1st. The season is titled “Hidden Gems” and will offer new rewards and rank-up requirements.

During the week, there will be a Spotlight Hour featuring Paras on August 8th, where trainers can catch this Pokémon for increased Stardust.

For raid battles, Cresselia will be available in five-star raids from August 4th to August 16th. Mega Gyarados will also appear in Mega Raids during the same period.

Lastly, the Season of Hidden Gems continues with various bonuses and features. Trainers can complete Field Research tasks to encounter Pokémon such as Sableye, Beldum, Audino, Furfrou, Noibat, and Goomy. The wild spawns will also change according to the different regions and environments, and certain Pokémon can be hatched from Eggs and Adventure Sync Eggs.

With all these exciting events and activities happening in Pokémon GO this week, trainers have plenty to look forward to and enjoy in their Pokémon journey.