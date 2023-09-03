Welcome to This Week in Games Australia: Starfield and More!

This week is an exciting one for gamers, as Starfield takes center stage. The highly anticipated game enters wide release on Wednesday, following its early access launch last Friday. Many players have already delved into the spacefaring adventure, either by purchasing special editions or taking advantage of the discounted Game Pass upgrade.

In addition to Starfield, several other releases are vying for attention this week. NBA 2K24 drops on Friday, targeting a different audience from Starfield’s space enthusiasts. Baldur’s Gate 3 makes its debut on PS5, offering players the opportunity to enjoy the game comfortably on the couch.

Indie games also make an appearance this week, with Chants of Sennar and Molly Medusa launching alongside Starfield. These daring indie titles deserve a shoutout for their boldness in sharing the spotlight.

For those who prefer physical copies, Bear & Breakfast and Warhammer 40K: Boltgun receive retail releases on Nintendo Switch. With a diverse lineup of games, there is something for everyone to enjoy this week.

Here are the releases you can look forward to:

September 5

Abriss: Build to Destroy (PC)

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case (PS5, NS)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5)

Bear & Breakfast (NS)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (XSX)

Rune Factory 3 Special (PC, NS)

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun (NS)

September 6

Chants of Sennar (PC)

Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit (PC)

Starfield (XSX, PC)

September 8

Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (PC)

Elderand (NS)

Fae Farm (NS)

NBA 2K24 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Rift Sweepers (PC)

Toss! 🍌(Meta Quest, Steam VR, PSVR2)

Stay tuned for an exciting week ahead as you explore the vastness of space, embark on epic RPG quests, and engage in thrilling sports action. Enjoy your gaming adventures!

