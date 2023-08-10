The Transformation of a Chrysler PT Cruiser into a Hemi Cruiser

The Chrysler PT Cruiser, although initially popular, has faced criticism over the years for its outdated design. However, a retired couple in their 70s decided to give their PT Cruiser a new lease on life by turning it into a Hemi Cruiser. Rather than buying a new car, they approached the professionals at American Gasser Hot Rod Shop for this custom build.

The main challenge of this build was fitting a 5.7-liter Hemi crate motor into the compact PT Cruiser. The experts at American Gasser tackled this task, ensuring that the factory interior panels, seats, and console were retained and fully functional. They even had to raise the trunk floor and create a transmission tunnel to accommodate the new drivetrain. The result is a super clean build that seamlessly integrates the new drivetrain with the original interior.

To make the conversion from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, American Gasser replaced the PT Cruiser’s old beam axle with a Ford 9-inch solid rear axle located by four triangulated links. The front subframe and suspension were also swapped with Mustang II parts for better handling.

The owners wanted to maintain the stock interior as much as possible, and American Gasser was able to achieve that request. All the factory interior switchgear and features are still functional despite the drivetrain swap, a testament to the expertise of the builders.

For the exterior, the couple decided to depart from convention and give the car a sportier look. However, they faced challenges as there weren’t many aftermarket body panels available for the PT Cruiser, and those that were available didn’t fit well. American Gasser spent a lot of time making sure all the parts were properly bolted up to their standards.

The finished build features a full stainless exhaust, wheels from Rocket Racing, and Wilwood brakes. It made its debut at the 2023 Detroit Autorama and was well-received by car enthusiasts.

The owners, Bruce and Kay, have received their Hemi Cruiser and plan to enjoy it throughout the summer. They plan to take it to car shows and use it for everyday errands, demonstrating that this car is not just a showpiece but a functional vehicle.

This unique transformation of a Chrysler PT Cruiser into a Hemi Cruiser showcases the skills and craftsmanship of American Gasser Hot Rod Shop, turning an ordinary car into something truly special.