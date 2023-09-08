CityLife

Player Creates “Unbeatable” Ship in Starfield

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
A creative player in the newly released game Starfield has designed a ship that is being hailed as “unbeatable.” Redditor Morfalath discovered an interesting AI pattern in the game: the AI always aims for the middle of the player ship. Using this knowledge, Morfalath decided to create a ship that lacks a middle, resulting in an oddly-shaped vessel.

Although the image shared on Reddit doesn’t do the ship justice, Morfalath also uploaded a video of the creation on YouTube. At first glance, the ship appears humongous, with maximum dimensions in length, width, and height. However, its aesthetic is far from pleasing. It resembles a blocky mess that one might encounter in Minecraft.

Despite its unappealing appearance, the ship’s functionality takes precedence. It performs exceptionally well in space battles, making them a breeze for the player. However, maneuvering around the ship proves to be a challenge. It is a confusing maze of nearly identical blocks and endless ladders. Locating the cockpit alone can be a daunting task.

Starfield has already achieved massive popularity, attracting six million players. This staggering number establishes it as the biggest launch in Bethesda’s history. With such a large player base, it is likely that we will see many more unique and unconventional player creations in the future.

To delve deeper into Bethesda’s space adventure and embark on your own intergalactic travels, be sure to check out our comprehensive Starfield walkthrough.

