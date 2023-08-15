The Masonite M-PWR Smart Door: A Fully-Powered Smart Door with Integrated Technology

The Masonite M-PWR Smart Door is a groundbreaking innovation in residential doors. It is the first door to come with a built-in Yale smart door lock and Ring video doorbell. The highlight of this smart door is that it is fully powered by your home’s electric system, eliminating the need for battery replacements or recharging.

Designed for convenience and security, the Masonite M-PWR Smart Door features integrated LED smart lighting that can be controlled by motion or set to turn on automatically from dusk to dawn. The door also includes a door state sensor, allowing you to monitor whether the door is open or closed through a dedicated app.

Installation of the Masonite M-PWR Smart Door requires professional assistance. An electrician is needed to wire the door properly to your home’s electrical system. The price of the smart door starts at $4,000 and goes up to $7,000, excluding installation costs.

In addition to its integrated features, the door also includes an emergency backup battery, allowing you to control the door’s electronics even during a power outage. However, it is important to note that control of the different components of the smart door, such as the video doorbell and door lock, requires separate apps – the Ring app, the Yale app, and the M-PWR app.

While the technology integrated into the Masonite M-PWR Smart Door may require upgrades over time, the door itself is built to last for decades. According to Cory Sorice, SVP and Chief Innovation Officer of Masonite International, the door is designed to accommodate future upgrades. Currently, there are limited options for hardwired smart locks available in the market.

Although the Masonite M-PWR Smart Door is now available for purchase, it has been installed in new-construction homes since 2020 and is UL certified. This smart door offers a sleek design and the convenience of not having to replace batteries frequently. However, it is important to consider the higher cost compared to traditional Masonite doors and the need for professional installation of the smart doorbell and lock.