Discover the Hidden Camera Trick on Your iPhone: QuickTake

Have you ever wished to capture a quick video or take burst photos on your iPhone without having to navigate through menus? Well, we have good news for you. There is a hidden feature called QuickTake that lets you do just that.

QuickTake is a feature that has been around since iOS 13, but many iPhone users are not aware of its existence. This hidden gem is built right into the shutter button of the default Camera app on your iPhone, making it super convenient to use.

Using QuickTake for video is simple. Instead of scrolling to the Video option in the Camera app, you can quickly shoot a video by pressing and holding the shutter button, and releasing it when you’re done recording.

But here’s the cool part: if you slide the shutter button to the right after starting the video recording, you can keep the recording going hands-free. This comes in handy when you want to capture a moment without having to hold your iPhone.

QuickTake also allows you to take photos while shooting a video. Once you’ve locked in your video recording, a new shutter button will appear on the right side of the screen. Tapping this button enables you to snap photos while the video is still recording.

For photographers who love burst mode, QuickTake has got you covered as well. By sliding the shutter button to the left and holding it, you can capture a burst of photos. The number of shots you’re taking will be displayed inside the shutter button.

If you accidentally take too many burst photos, you can easily delete the unwanted ones. Look for the photo with the burst symbol in your Camera roll, tap Select, choose your favorite shots, and delete the rest.

It’s worth mentioning that QuickTake can also be mapped to your iPhone’s Volume button for even easier access. This can be done in the Camera settings by enabling the “Use Volume Up for Burst” option.

Now, you might be wondering why this feature is called QuickTake. Well, it is a tribute to the Apple QuickTake, which was the first-ever consumer digital camera launched by Apple in 1994. Although the original QuickTake had its limitations, it laid the foundation for the future of digital photography and smartphones.

So, next time you want to capture a video or take burst photos on your iPhone, give QuickTake a try. It’s a hidden camera trick that can save you time and make your photography experience more enjoyable.

