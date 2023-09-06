Apple Watch Series 9 Could Introduce 3D Printing for Faster and More Efficient Production

Apple is reportedly testing a new 3D printing process for the production of certain models in the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9. This new manufacturing process aims to increase production speed and reduce waste. It has been in development for at least three years and is targeted for the stainless steel Apple Watch.

While aluminum is currently the most popular choice for Apple Watch materials, the stainless steel version offers a more premium and scratch-resistant option. By implementing precise 3D printing, Apple can minimize the amount of scrapped material required for the manufacturing of the stainless steel Apple Watch.

Apple has been consistently working towards reducing its environmental impact. They have replaced a large majority of their plastic packaging with recyclable paper. Additionally, the company has committed to making every Apple product carbon neutral by 2030. Adopting a manufacturing process that minimizes wasted materials aligns with Apple’s sustainability goals.

There is no guarantee that the initial batch of Apple Watch Series 9 units will be produced using the 3D printing process. However, it is expected that the new smartwatch will be announced at the Apple September event on September 12, along with the iPhone 15 family.

Aside from the Apple Watch Series 9, rumors suggest that an Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also launch. The Ultra 2 is expected to incorporate titanium, offering a distinct design difference compared to the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 could feature 3D printed mechanical parts, such as the Digital Crown, Action Button, and Side Button. This move would not only improve production time and reduce costs but could also result in a lighter Apple Watch overall.

Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra weighs 2.16 ounces, making it the heaviest Apple Watch despite the lightweight properties of titanium. Even a slight reduction in weight can significantly enhance comfort when wearing the watch daily. If the Apple Watch Ultra 2 manages to shed some weight through 3D printed parts, it could become a strong contender for the title of the best smartwatch of the year.

Sources:

– Bloomberg via Mark Gurman

– Macworld