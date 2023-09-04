Hands-on with the SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum and mop, priced at $1,199.99, was unveiled at IFA 2023 in Berlin. This innovative cleaning bot includes an automatic water refill station, which sets it apart from rival floor cleaners on the market. Unlike other models that wash their mops in sink-like docks, the S10 uses a squeegee method to clean its internal roller brush mop. This eliminates the need for standing water and prevents unpleasant odors.

One common issue with robot vacuums is the maintenance required. The large multi-purpose docks found in many models can become dirty and require manual cleaning every few months. However, SwitchBot claims that the S10 solves this problem by keeping all the mess out of sight and smell. Additionally, the S10 is priced at $400 less than similar offerings from competitors.

The S10 features a removable and replaceable roller mop that scrubs and washes simultaneously. It performs self-cleaning 300 times per minute, ensuring a thorough and efficient clean. The vacuum also includes a compact auto-empty dock with two dryer vents that blast hot air onto the mop during charging.

The standout feature of the S10 is its separate water station, which eliminates the need for bulky water tanks. This battery-powered pump delivers water into the robot and drains dirty water into the sewage system. The refill process is smooth and quick, and the robot efficiently cleans the mop and drains the dirty water into a separate container.

While the S10 offers promising features, it is worth noting that the mop’s limited surface area and lack of oscillating action may affect its effectiveness in scrubbing the floor. Additionally, the robot is large and heavy, making it potentially cumbersome to handle.

The SwitchBot S10 is set to launch on Kickstarter on October 13th. A full review of the product will be available in the coming months.

