CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Resident Evil Humble Bundle Offers 11 Titles for PC Gamers

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
Resident Evil Humble Bundle Offers 11 Titles for PC Gamers

Humble and Capcom have joined forces to cater to Resident Evil fans who want to expand their game collection or those who are curious about trying out the survival horror series. The Resident Evil Humble Bundle features 11 titles for PC gamers, including a version for each major entry in the franchise. Additionally, it includes the latest game, Resident Evil Village, which is valued at $40 on Steam.

Furthermore, the bundle offers a 25% off coupon for the Winters’ Expansion DLC of Resident Evil Village. This extra content introduces Third-Person Mode and expands the Mercenaries Mode, while also delving into the story of the character’s baby, 16 years later.

Beyond Resident Evil Village, the bundle includes the following games: Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil Revelations 2.

To access the entire collection, buyers must pay a minimum of $35. However, for $20, they can obtain all the games except for Resident Evil Village and its expansion coupon. Alternatively, for $10, they can acquire the seven oldest titles on the list. All games from the bundle can be redeemed on Steam and played on Windows PCs.

It is worth noting that Capcom’s recent remake of Resident Evil 4 is absent from the bundle. This exclusion might be due to its release in March at a price of $60.

This article is not associated with any specific author or source of information.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Best Amazon Device Deals for Back-to-School Shopping

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

EA to Close Servers of Crysis 3, Dante’s Inferno, and Dead Space 2 by End of Year

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Samsung Officially Announces One UI 6 Beta Program for Galaxy S23 Series

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

New Time-Lapse Footage Shows 17-Year Journey of Massive Alien Planet

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Best Amazon Device Deals for Back-to-School Shopping

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

SOS via Satellite: iPhone 14 Saves Family in Maui Wildfires

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

India’s NSIL Transfers IMS-1 Satellite Bus Technology to Dhruva Space

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments