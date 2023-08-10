Resident Evil Humble Bundle Offers 11 Titles for PC Gamers

Humble and Capcom have joined forces to cater to Resident Evil fans who want to expand their game collection or those who are curious about trying out the survival horror series. The Resident Evil Humble Bundle features 11 titles for PC gamers, including a version for each major entry in the franchise. Additionally, it includes the latest game, Resident Evil Village, which is valued at $40 on Steam.

Furthermore, the bundle offers a 25% off coupon for the Winters’ Expansion DLC of Resident Evil Village. This extra content introduces Third-Person Mode and expands the Mercenaries Mode, while also delving into the story of the character’s baby, 16 years later.

Beyond Resident Evil Village, the bundle includes the following games: Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil Revelations 2.

To access the entire collection, buyers must pay a minimum of $35. However, for $20, they can obtain all the games except for Resident Evil Village and its expansion coupon. Alternatively, for $10, they can acquire the seven oldest titles on the list. All games from the bundle can be redeemed on Steam and played on Windows PCs.

It is worth noting that Capcom’s recent remake of Resident Evil 4 is absent from the bundle. This exclusion might be due to its release in March at a price of $60.

