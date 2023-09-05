Amazon Prime Video Secures OTT Rights for Mark Antony

Amazon Prime Video has recently acquired the digital streaming rights for the highly anticipated film, Mark Antony. Starring Vishal and SJ Suryah and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is set to be released in theaters on September 15, 2023. Ritu Varma is featured as the female lead in the movie.

The trailer for Mark Antony has already received an overwhelming response from the audience, building up excitement for its release. Amazon’s acquisition of the OTT rights for the film comes at a substantial cost, indicating the high demand and potential for success.

Vishal takes on a dual role in the film, portraying both a father and son character. Alongside him, the movie features talented actors like Suneel and Selvaraghavan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Mark Antony is produced by S Vinod Kumar and is accompanied by a captivating musical score composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The movie has generated significant interest among movie enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting its release.

With Amazon Prime Video securing the digital streaming rights for Mark Antony, audiences will be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. The availability on the OTT platform expands the reach of the movie, allowing a wider audience to experience the highly anticipated storyline and performances.

