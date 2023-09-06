Instagram’s Buried Toggle for Always Uploading Highest Quality Content

Instagram, the popular social media platform, has a hidden setting that allows users to “Always upload the highest quality photos and videos.” Surprisingly, this setting is turned off by default and buried deep within the app’s settings menu.

In today’s era of fast internet connections and the desire to present oneself in the best possible light, it seems counterintuitive that the highest-quality uploads would be an opt-in feature. However, users can manually enable this toggle to ensure that their content is always uploaded at the highest quality.

Although Instagram does not provide detailed information about what this toggle actually does, it is recommended to have it turned on. Users have noticed that their stories, reels, and feed posts sometimes appear blurry or downgraded when this setting is disabled.

This setting is particularly important for Android users, as they have often complained about the quality of Instagram content compared to iOS. While there may be ongoing debates about the superiority of Android or iOS, enabling the “Upload at highest quality” toggle can help ensure that all bases are covered.

To find and enable this setting:

Tap on your profile photo at the bottom right of the Instagram home tab. Tap the hamburger menu icon at the upper right. Select “Settings and privacy.” Scroll down to “Data usage and media quality.” Under “Media upload quality,” enable the toggle for “Upload at highest quality.”

By following these steps, users can make sure that their Instagram content is always uploaded with the best quality possible, regardless of network conditions.

Sources: The Verge