Apple Adds 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to Vintage Products List

Apple has recently designated the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar as a vintage product, indicating that spare parts for repairs may no longer be available. Released in June 2017, the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar boasted a redesigned keyboard, butterfly switches, a Touch Bar along the top of the keyboard, and a Touch ID sensor.

However, the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was discontinued in July 2019 and replaced by the 2019 MacBook Pro with a Magic Keyboard, a larger Touch Bar, and more powerful processors. Over the years, the Touch Bar feature has been phased out by Apple due to its divisive nature among users.

So, what exactly does it mean for a product to be classified as vintage by Apple? In Apple’s terminology, a vintage product is one that no longer receives regular software updates. Unlike iPhones, iPads, and other Mac devices that typically receive software updates for a minimum of five years, vintage products do not get any further updates and Apple does not guarantee repairs or service for these products. According to Apple, a product is considered vintage if it was discontinued for sale between five to seven years ago.

While the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is still a capable computer, it is no longer the latest and greatest from Apple. Users should be aware that no future software upgrades will be available for this model. It is possible that Apple may release an older version of macOS that can run on the 2017 MacBook Pro, but this is not guaranteed.

In conclusion, Apple’s addition of the 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to its vintage products list signifies that the device is no longer eligible for software updates or official repairs. Users of this model should be mindful of its limitations and explore alternative options if they require the latest features and software advancements.

