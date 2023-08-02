Volcano Tiki Cups and Dinosaur Beverages: A Unique Experience at Universal Studios

Volcanoes are erupting at Universal Studios, but visitors are not running away from them but heading towards them, and they’re even willing to pay for it. Universal Studios in both Hollywood and Orlando have released a special Jurassic World volcano tiki cup this summer, making it one of the coolest drinks available in any theme park. These volcano tiki cups can be found at Isla Nu-Bar, a dinosaur-themed tiki bar located in the Jurassic World area of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure park.

The tiki cup itself is designed like a volcano, with the Jurassic World logo, molten lava overflowing from the top, and dinosaurs surrounding it. What makes this drink even more interesting is the magic trick it holds. The cup has a compartment for dry ice, and when a beverage is poured into it, the whole cup erupts in a sputtering and fizzing libation, creating a captivating sight for visitors.

Universal Studios is known for its themed bars, and Isla Nu-Bar is a standout. Situated near the Super Nintendo World, it perfectly captures the essence of a dinosaur tiki bar. The servers at Isla Nu-Bar wear safari hats and serve drinks from a thatched-roof hut adorned with hanging flowers, plants, and tropical drink advertisements featuring dinosaurs.

The menu at Isla Nu-Bar offers classic tropical drinks with a twist. For example, the Tropical Margarita includes a combination of tequila and coconut rum, while the Painkiller combines coconut, pineapple, and peanut butter whiskey. Isla Nublar IPA, an exclusive park brew, is also available and features notes of pineapple, grapefruit, and orange.

If cocktails aren’t your preference, Isla Nu-Bar offers wine options such as the “Pterroir-dactyl” rosé and the “Blanc-osaurus” riesling. Puns are a common theme throughout the menu, adding to the fun atmosphere of the park.

The highlight of the experience is the volcano drink itself, which costs $40 and includes both the cup and the cocktail. One option is the Jurassic Water, which resembles an Isla Nublar Iced Tea and consists of gin, vodka, rum, tequila, raspberry liqueur, melon liquor, blue curaçao, grenadine, sweet and sour mix, and club soda. Served in the volcano cup with dry ice, the drink erupts with smoke and bubbles, creating an exciting spectacle for both the drinker and passersby.

Enjoying a drink at Isla Nu-Bar provides a refreshing break from the prehistoric danger that lurks in the park. Visitors can relax and unwind while taking in the sights of the Jurassic World ride and spotting famous characters like Blue, the renowned raptor from the Jurassic World movies. So next time you visit Universal Studios, be sure to make a stop at Isla Nu-Bar for a unique and entertaining drinking experience.