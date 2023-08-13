Engine-Swapped Mini: A Unique Build

Steve from Australia took on the challenge of building his own unique Mini in his home garage. Instead of opting for the popular VTEC Mini swap, he decided to go for something different and impressive. He successfully stuffed a Subaru WRX engine behind the front seats of a classic Mini, resulting in a remarkable engine-swapped creation.

To ensure a proper fit, Steve started with a stock Mini and stripped it down to its bare metal chassis. With the help of an engineer, he determined that the WRX’s turbocharged Boxer engine would indeed fit. Throughout the build, Steve sought guidance from the engineer to ensure the project was done correctly, safely, and in compliance with legal requirements.

To accommodate the new engine, Steve cut out the floor behind the seats and constructed a custom box frame to support the engine and strengthen the chassis. Surprisingly, no other modifications were necessary for the Mini’s body or wheelbase, allowing the car to retain its original dimensions. In fact, accessing and working on the engine in the Mini is easier compared to the Subaru, thanks to improved clearance and multiple access points.

The engine itself remains mostly stock, producing approximately 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. In a lightweight car weighing just over 2,000 lbs, these figures provide more than enough power. The only notable modification to the engine is the addition of an updated top-mount intercooler with air intakes in the rear quarter windows.

One of the standout features of this build is the sunroof. Steve acquired a roof from a wrecked BMW-era R56 Mini, carefully cut out the sunroof, and welded it into the classic Mini’s roof. The resulting integration is seamless, both in appearance and functionality.

It’s difficult to fully appreciate Steve’s craftsmanship through words alone. Watching the video provides a better understanding of the impressive build. While it may look like a slightly modified purple ’60s Mini from the outside, almost everything on the car, aside from the original body shell and wiper motor, has been meticulously designed and built by Steve in his own garage. This engine-swapped Mini is undeniably one of the most captivating examples on the road.