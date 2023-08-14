Apple’s Emergency SOS Feature: A Lifesaver in Disasters

In the event of a natural disaster, losing cellphone and internet service can make it difficult to contact loved ones or emergency services. However, there is a little-known feature on iPhones called Apple Emergency SOS that could potentially save lives.

A recent story shared by Michael Miraflor highlighted the importance of this feature during the devastating Maui wildfires. Miraflor explained that his brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were caught in their vehicle when the wildfires suddenly erupted. With no cell service available, the only way they could get in contact with first responders was through Apple Emergency SOS. This feature sends messages to emergency responders using a satellite, even without cellular service, effectively saving their lives.

Miraflor shared screenshots of the emergency texts exchanged between the fire department and dispatchers, which accurately pinpointed his family’s location. This information enabled the endangered residents to communicate the dangerous conditions they were in. The family was safely evacuated within 30 minutes thanks to the Emergency SOS satellite feature. They were found at the Outlets of Maui, a shopping mall near the fires.

Apple’s Emergency SOS feature was first released in November 2022. When a user makes a call with SOS, the iPhone automatically calls the local emergency number and shares their location with emergency services. Users can also add emergency contacts who will receive a text message after the call ends. Additionally, an iPhone 14 feature allows texts between Emergency SOS and emergency services via satellite when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

This is not the only instance where the Emergency SOS feature has proved invaluable. In May, it helped save 10 hikers who were lost in California’s Santa Paula Canyon without a cellphone signal. They utilized the Emergency SOS feature to contact the Ventura County sheriff’s department and were successfully rescued.

Knowing how to make an emergency call using the Emergency SOS feature is essential. On iPhone 8 or later, users can press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. They can then drag the slider to call emergency services. On iPhone 7 or earlier, rapidly pressing the side (or top) button five times will bring up the Emergency Call slider, which can be dragged to call emergency services.