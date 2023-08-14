An Essential iPhone Feature for Emergency Situations

In the midst of a natural disaster, losing cellphone and internet service can leave individuals unable to contact their loved ones or emergency services. However, there is a little-known feature called Apple Emergency SOS on the iPhone that could potentially be a lifesaver.

Michael Miraflor recently shared a story on social media about the devastating Maui wildfires, which demonstrated the value of this feature. He explained that his brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and his family were trapped in their vehicle during the sudden outbreak of wildfires in Maui. With no cell service available, the only way they could contact first responders was through Apple Emergency SOS. This feature utilizes a satellite to send messages to emergency responders, even without cellular service.

Miraflor shared screenshots of the emergency texts exchanged between the fire department and dispatchers. These texts accurately pinpointed the family’s location and provided crucial information to the dispatcher. Thanks to the Emergency SOS satellite feature, the family was safely evacuated within 30 minutes.

The Emergency SOS feature was first introduced by Apple in November 2022. When a user activates SOS, the iPhone automatically dials the local emergency number and shares their location with emergency services. Additionally, users can designate emergency contacts who will receive a text message after the call ends. Another notable feature is the ability to exchange texts between Emergency SOS and emergency services through satellite communication when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Apple’s Emergency SOS feature has proven its effectiveness in emergencies beyond just the Maui wildfires. In California’s Santa Paula Canyon, ten hikers were able to use the feature to alert the Ventura County sheriff’s department when they found themselves lost without a cellphone signal. A search and rescue team was able to locate and safely bring them back.

Knowing how to make an emergency call using Emergency SOS can be vital. On iPhone 8 or later models, users can press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons until the Emergency SOS slider appears. Dragging the slider will initiate a call to emergency services. On iPhone 7 or earlier models, rapidly pressing the side (or top) button five times will bring up the Emergency Call slider, which can also be dragged to contact emergency services.

In times of crisis, the Apple Emergency SOS feature provides a reliable means of communication and has the potential to save lives.