Finland Trials Digital Travel Credentials: Passport on Your Phone

Finland has launched its first trial of ‘digital travel credentials’ (DTCs), which essentially serve as a passport on your phone. The pilot scheme, in collaboration with Finnair, airport operator Finavia, and the Finnish police, is currently available only to Finnish citizens. The trial will begin at the end of August with flights to London, Edinburgh, and Manchester.

While this is the first time digital passports are being tested in a real border control environment, it is not limited to Finland alone. The European Commission requested various countries to participate in similar trials, and Croatia volunteered. As a result, an additional pilot program will take place in Zagreb in 2023.

To participate, volunteers must register with the Finnish police and download the required app on their smartphones. They then need to book an appointment at the police station near Helsinki Airport and bring along a physical copy of their passport. After signing a consent form and taking another photo, the DTCs can be used for flights from Helsinki Airport to the UK or on direct Finnair flights to Helsinki Airport. Volunteers are required to send their data to the Finnish Border Guard via the app between 36 and four hours before their flight.

Passport control in Helsinki will have separate lines for volunteers, where their photo will be compared with the one taken during registration. Volunteers will also need to place their physical passport on a reader, look into the camera, and receive clearance before being allowed through.

The Finnish Border Guard claims that these digital passports enable smooth and fast border crossings without compromising security, which are just as reliable as physical passports. Following the outcome of these trials, the European Commission will consider proposing an EU-wide rollout of digital passports.

In the future, passports could potentially be replaced by other innovative technologies, such as human heartbeats.

