The V12 Benz Gets a Manual Swap for $30,000

The R129 Mercedes SL600 is a beloved car among enthusiasts, but it has always lacked one key feature: a manual transmission. Stathios Georgopoulos, a serious R129 enthusiast, took matters into his own hands and developed a manual conversion for the V12-powered SL600.

Georgopoulos, who has owned 20 R129 SL600s, embarked on a journey of eight months of research and development with his partner Bakowski to create a conversion that operates “as factory.” They utilized the stock ECUs and fully recoded them to ensure the gearbox functions correctly. This extensive coding process includes making the ABS module communicate with the engine to enable proper traction control, stability control, and cruise control. They even managed to retain the stock throttle bodies and achieve a seamless manual conversion without any signal spoofing.

The hardware used for the conversion is a bit more conventional but effective. A ZF GS6 gearbox, commonly found in BMWs, is mated to the V12 engine with an adapter plate. A custom six-puck ceramic clutch and lightweight single-mass flywheel are sandwiched between the gearbox and the V12. Customers who prefer a less aggressive clutch can opt for an organic friction material instead. A custom driveshaft connects the gearbox to the stock rear differential. Inside the cabin, an R129 300SL pedal box and shifter surround maintain a factory feel, along with a factory clutch master cylinder.

The goal of the conversion was to offer a factory-like driving experience. While the $30,000 price tag may seem steep, it reflects the immense amount of work and development required to create and sell a kit like this. Consider that SL600s in the market tend to trade at a similar price, and the idea of owning a manual V12 convertible that sounds like a Pagani for $60,000 becomes all the more enticing.