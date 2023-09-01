Finland Introduces Digital Travel Credentials for Border Control

Finland is making significant changes to its border security measures by eliminating physical passports and introducing Digital Travel Credentials (DTC). The Finnish Border Guard recently announced a pilot program that allows passengers on select flights to go through border control using DTC.

The DTC is a digital version of the physical passport and is considered equally reliable while offering smooth and fast border crossings without jeopardizing security. This initiative is part of a broader digital identity policy package developed by the European Commission in collaboration with member states.

During the pilot program, which will run until February 2024, Finnish travelers can utilize the digital passport on Finnair flights between Helsinki Airport and three U.K. airports: Edinburgh, London, and Manchester. Any Finnish citizen can participate in the trial program by downloading the FIN DTC app, developed by the Finnish Border Guard, and completing the registration process at a police service point.

To ensure smooth enrollment, participants need to sign a consent form, have their photo taken for facial recognition purposes, and input their travel information into the app between 36 and 4 hours before their flight. Once registered, travelers simply need to scan a code on the app when passing through border control.

This digital transformation in border security aims to expedite the security process for passengers, particularly as traveler numbers to Europe continue to rise. The Finnish pilot program is just one of the initiatives supported by the European Union Commission, with another DTC trial program scheduled to commence at Croatia’s Zagreb International Airport later this year.

These trial programs reflect the European Union’s commitment to embracing a more digital future for border security. By 2024, the EU plans to introduce the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), a travel authorization requirement for entry into 30 European countries. The launch of ETIAS will be facilitated by the Entry/Exit System (EES), a tech-driven process that will monitor visitors’ movements as they cross borders.

Sources:

– Finnish Border Guard Announcement

– European Commission’s Digital Identity Policy Package