Apple Needs to Rethink iPhone Design: Lessons from the Nothing Phone 2

As Apple’s fall event approaches, many are eagerly anticipating the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup. However, there are concerns that Apple’s design has become stagnant, with minor changes year after year. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2, an Android device, showcases a unique and innovative design that Apple could learn from.

The current iPhone design has not evolved significantly in the past four years. While the reintroduction of flat edges with the iPhone 12 was nostalgic and exciting, prolonged use of the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro has revealed that the sharp edges can be uncomfortable, especially for users with smaller hands. The flat edge design may have worked well for smaller devices like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, but it doesn’t feel ergonomic with the larger screen sizes of today.

Additionally, Apple’s color choices for the iPhone lineup have become more muted, especially on the Pro models. The rumored color options for the iPhone 15 Pro, such as Space Black, Silver, Titan Gray, and Dark Blue, are disappointingly dull. The lack of vibrant options is a stark contrast to the excitement brought by competitors’ devices.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2 stands out with its unique design features. It features a transparent glass back that showcases the inner components of the phone, along with the Glyph Interface, an LED lighting array underneath the glass back. The Glyph Interface offers expanded functionality, such as using it as a visual timer, customizing priority notifications, and assigning different lighting sequences and sounds for individual contacts. It also doubles as a fill light for photos, eliminating the need for additional accessories.

Apple can draw inspiration from the Nothing Phone 2’s innovative design and reimagine the iPhone’s aesthetics. By introducing new materials and colors, as well as incorporating unique features like a transparent back or an enhanced notification system, Apple can bring excitement back to its flagship device.

