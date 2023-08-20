Concept Video Reveals Potential Design of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

A YouTuber known as 4RMD has released a concept video showcasing a possible design for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Based on current rumors surrounding Samsung’s next flagship phone, this concept envisions a 6.9-inch flat display with slim bezels and a 144Hz refresh rate. Unlike recent years, the phone’s design moves away from the “Note-like” curved corners.

One notable feature demonstrated in the concept video is an under-display camera, which serves the same purpose as a front-facing camera, enabling video chats and selfies. Similar to speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro models, this concept Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have a titanium build. The rear camera setup has been redesigned and includes an enhanced 200MP camera for better low-light photography, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 50MP Telephoto camera with an improved sensor, and a 12MP Periscope Telephoto camera offering up to 12MP optical zoom and 120MP digital zoom.

To power this device, a generous 5500mAh battery has been implemented. The Galaxy S24 Ultra concept also retains the S Pen functionality, with a storage slot located at the bottom of the device. The starting price for this concept model is set at $1,199.

Although it is important to note that no device ever fully encompasses all the design changes and specifications suggested by tipsters, if the rumors surrounding the Galaxy S24 Ultra prove accurate, this concept version could closely resemble Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship phone in 2024. However, it is likely that the actual Galaxy S24 Ultra will retain similarities to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The expected release and introduction of the Galaxy S24 line is set for the first quarter of 2024.