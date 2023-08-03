CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Learn AI ChatGPT and Python Programming for $29.97

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
This comprehensive AI ChatGPT and Python Programming course bundle consists of 14 courses and is currently on sale for $29.97 (originally priced at $154) until August 13. Whether you have no coding experience or are an advanced learner, this course offers the opportunity to create your own chatbot, language learning tool, or music generator.

For beginners, it is recommended to start with either “Python 3: From Zero to GUI Programming” or “Python Tkinter from Beginner to Winner.” These courses provide a solid foundation for understanding Python programming. On the other hand, learners with more experience can jump straight into courses that focus on using Tkinter and Django with Python to build AI chatbots.

The courses in this bundle are self-paced, allowing you to learn at your own speed. Whether you want to acquire specific skills for developing your own chatbot or complete all the courses to enhance your resume, the choice is yours. It should be noted that self-paced learning requires self-motivation and dedication, but the benefits gained make it a worthwhile investment of your time.

The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming course is currently priced at $29.97 (previously $154) until August 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It is important to note that prices are subject to change, so it is advisable to take advantage of this offer before it expires.

