ASUS TUF Dash 15: A Budget-Friendly Gaming Laptop Deal Worth Considering

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly gaming laptop, the ASUS TUF Dash 15 is definitely worth considering. Designed to compete with ASUS ROG laptops while being more budget-oriented, the Dash 15 offers solid performance and value for its price. And now, with an enticing deal on Amazon, you can snag it for just $800, a $200 discount from its usual price of $1,000.

Under the hood, the Dash 15 boasts an entry-level RTX 3050 Ti, which provides decent gaming performance. While it may not deliver 2k gaming quality, it excels at delivering solid 1080p performance, especially for indie and AA games on higher settings. The 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate further enhances the gaming experience, allowing you to prioritize either graphical settings or refresh rate, ideal for popular free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The Intel Core i5 12450H processor, a mid-range CPU, powers the Dash 15, offering ample performance for day-to-day tasks, productivity work, and even simulation and management games. It complements the RTX 3050 Ti without causing any bottlenecks. Additionally, the Dash 15 impresses with its 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. These specifications are noteworthy, as budget-oriented laptops often compromise on memory and storage capacity. The laptop’s build quality is also commendable, featuring minimal flex and sturdiness uncommon for devices in its price range.

Overall, the ASUS TUF Dash 15 is an excellent budget gaming laptop, and the discounted price of $800 on Amazon makes it a steal. Of course, it’s always wise to explore other gaming laptop deals to ensure you find the one that best suits your needs. However, it’s unlikely that you’ll come across a much better gaming laptop deal this weekend.

Sources: ASUS TUF Dash 15 review, Editors’ Recommendations.