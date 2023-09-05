Airbnb and MDEC Collaborate to Showcase Malaysia as a Digital Nomad Hub

Airbnb has teamed up with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to identify and promote over 600 Airbnb properties that are ideal for digital nomads. The partnership aims to position Malaysia as a preferred destination for digital nomads in Southeast Asia.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed at MDEC Bangsar South, and reflects MDEC’s commitment to driving digital transformation and enriching the digital economy. Through Airbnb’s global platform, a wide range of accommodation options that cater to the preferences of digital nomads will be made available, unlocking opportunities for remote workers and establishing Malaysia as a leading hub in the region.

This collaboration complements MDEC’s DE Rantau program, which seeks to promote Malaysia as a hub for digital nomads in Southeast Asia. The program encourages digital adoption, professional mobility, and tourism across the country. As part of the initiative, nomadic passes are issued to both foreign and local participants, allowing them to travel and work remotely in MDEC’s nomadic centers across Malaysia.

The identified Airbnb properties suitable for digital nomads will be located in popular tourist destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang, and Langkawi. Hosts who wish to be MDEC-certified must provide amenities such as high-speed Internet, designated workstations, and fully equipped kitchen and laundry areas that are suitable for extended stays.

Steven Liew, director of public policy at Airbnb Asia Pacific, highlighted that the DE Rantau initiative will promote digital adoption, professional mobility, and contribute to the long-term recovery of the tourism industry. He emphasized Airbnb’s dedication to working closely with the government to ensure a variety of unique stays are available to cater to different preferences and budgets.

MDEC currently has around 1,400 nomad-ready hubs and aims to increase this number to 2,000 by the end of the year. This expansion will further support the growing trend of remote work and provide digital nomads with vibrant environments to thrive in.

Sources:

– MDEC

– Airbnb Asia Pacific