The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th Gen) is Now on Sale for $106.99

The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th Gen) is currently available at a significantly discounted price of $106.99, marked down from its original price of $249. This keyboard is specifically designed to enhance your typing experience on an iPad, providing comfort and convenience.

The keyboard features a scissor mechanism with 1mm travel, ensuring comfortable typing for extended periods. Additionally, it includes a spacious trackpad that allows for easy scrolling and navigation. The 14-key function row provides a variety of shortcut options to enhance productivity.

One of the standout features of this Magic Keyboard Folio is its adjustable stand, which allows you to customize the tilt and angle of your iPad. This feature transforms your tablet setup into a laptop-like experience, making it even more versatile and functional.

It’s worth noting that this item is an open-box return and is part of excess inventory from store shelves. However, it has been thoroughly tested and verified to work flawlessly, and the packaging has been cleaned and restored.

The sale price of $106.99 makes this Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th Gen) an excellent deal. However, it’s important to keep in mind that prices are subject to change at any time. So, if you’re in need of a high-quality keyboard for your iPad, now is a great time to take advantage of this discounted offer.

