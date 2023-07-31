Bronze Age Arrowhead Made from Iron Meteorite Discovered in Switzerland

A Bronze Age arrowhead excavated in Switzerland in the 19th century has recently been found to be made from iron derived from a meteorite. The artifact, which is made of iron that fell from the sky, provides insight into not only the use of meteoritic iron but also extensive trade networks during that time period. The arrowhead was identified by geologist Beda Hofmann and his team during a search for ancient meteoritic iron artifacts.

Iron meteorites are commonly found and consist mainly of iron with traces of nickel and other metals. During the Bronze Age, meteoritic iron was used to create tools and weapons. While most of these artifacts have been discovered in the Middle East, Egypt, and Asia, fewer have been found in Europe.

The settlement of Mörigen in Switzerland was a prime location to search for such artifacts. The area was close to a field filled with meteoritic iron fragments from a meteorite that fell thousands of years ago. Among the previously excavated objects from the site, Hofmann and his team found a single iron arrowhead with traces of organic residue, likely birch tar used to attach the arrowhead to a shaft.

The composition of the arrowhead matched that of meteoritic iron, including the presence of a radioactive isotope of aluminum known as aluminum-26. Interestingly, the specific mix of metals found in the arrowhead did not match the meteoritic iron found in the local field. Instead, it closely resembled a specific class of iron meteorites called IAB meteorites.

The best match for the arrowhead’s composition is the Kaalijarv meteorite, which fell in Estonia around 1500 BCE. This suggests that the arrowhead traveled approximately 1600 kilometers from its origin to Mörigen. The researchers believe that similar fragments of meteoritic iron may be present in archaeological collections throughout Europe.

Further research and examination of collections could potentially identify the parent meteorite of the arrowhead. The discovery of this Bronze Age arrowhead provides valuable insights into the use of meteoritic iron and the ancient trade routes that facilitated its distribution.