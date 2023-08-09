Synthesia: The Rise of Deepfakes

Synthesia, a London-based generative AI company, has developed around 150 deepfake digital humans that are available for hire. These digital avatars can read scripts and bring text to life, providing a glitzy alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint presentations or corporate training videos.

Initially intended for corporate use, Synthesia’s deepfakes have gained attention from more controversial users who have employed them to spread disinformation or conduct crypto scams across multiple continents. CEO Victor Riparbelli acknowledges the challenges of dealing with these issues and admits that their work is constantly evolving.

As companies continue to commercialize synthetic media, there is a growing concern that bad actors will take advantage of this technology. The responsibility of how far companies will go to prevent misuse and if they should be held accountable for the AI they create is a pressing question that must be addressed.

Previously operating under the radar, Synthesia gained recognition after a funding round in June valued the company at $1 billion. Riparbelli was catapulted into London’s AI elite alongside founders of companies like DeepMind and Stability AI.

During an interview, Riparbelli discussed his background in Copenhagen and how he became interested in computers through gaming and electronic music. Inspired by his ability to create music from his laptop, he aimed to develop a similar accessibility for video production, as it currently requires expensive equipment.

Synthesia has spent six years building an extensive library of avatars that can be customized, from gender and skin tone to accents and eyebrow movements. The company trains its algorithms with footage of actors filmed in its own production studios, allowing them to control and own the data.

Although Synthesia has already gained a significant customer base and aims to provide valuable technology for real markets, Riparbelli ultimately envisions a future where anyone can describe a video scene with text, and AI will generate it accordingly.

Currently, Synthesia’s research and development team is focused on improving their fundamental AI technology before turning their attention to more advanced features.