Introducing the Plugable USB-C Extension Cable with Built-In Power Meter

If you’ve ever wondered about your power consumption or if your fast charger is performing as advertised, the Plugable USB-C extension cable is here to help. This innovative cable comes with a built-in power meter that provides real-time information about your power draw.

The Plugable USB-C extension cable not only offers high-speed charging up to 240W but also ensures fast data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. With a length of one meter, this cable allows you to connect your USB-C devices even if they are farther away.

One of the standout features of this extension cable is its digital and backlit power meter. This means that you can easily read the wattage output, even in low-light environments. The power meter provides you with accurate information about your power usage, so you can keep track of your energy consumption.

Compatibility is never an issue with the Plugable USB-C extension cable. It works seamlessly with almost all USB-C-compatible devices, including those from popular manufacturers like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Samsung, and HP. Additionally, this cable supports Alt Mode video playback up to 4K 60Hz, allowing you to enjoy high-quality video content.

As for reliability, Plugable offers customers a two-year warranty, ensuring that you can trust the durability and performance of this extension cable. Furthermore, the Plugable USB-C extension cable is available for purchase on Amazon for $19.95, and if you have an Amazon account, you can apply a $4 coupon to make it even more affordable.

With the Plugable USB-C extension cable, you can have peace of mind knowing that you have a reliable and efficient solution to meet your charging and data transfer needs. Stay informed about your power usage and enjoy fast and convenient connectivity with this powerful extension cable.

Definitions:

– USB-C: A type of USB connector that allows for faster data transfer speeds and enhanced power delivery compared to its predecessors.

– Alt Mode: A feature of USB-C that enables the cable to carry different types of data signals, such as video and audio.

Source: June Wan, ZDNet.