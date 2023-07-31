This 1992 Venturi 400 Trophy: A Street-Legal Racecar

The Venturi 400 GT is a French supercar from the ’90s that is often forgotten. However, it is a fascinating car that now has the potential to be yours. This specific Venturi 400 Trophy is not only unique but also has a racing history.

Originally, the Venturi 400 Trophy was built for racing in the Gentleman Drivers Trophy. Out of the 73 examples produced, this car was one of them. The Gentleman Drivers Trophy was a single-make racing series that took place on famous tracks throughout Europe. This series was the brainchild of Stephane Ratel, the mastermind behind SRO Motorsports Group, which currently organizes events like the Total 24 Hours of Spa and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

In its original form, the car was painted blue and yellow. However, it was later repainted red for its 1992 racing season. After its racing career, the car found its way to Japan where it made an appearance on Best Motoring. Now, this unique and fast car is available for purchase in Florida.

Owning this Venturi 400 Trophy means possessing an iconic piece of motoring history. Not only is it a rare supercar, but it also has a racing pedigree that sets it apart from other Venturi 400 models. Imagine showcasing this car at Cars and Coffee meetups and leaving a lasting impression on fellow car enthusiasts.

If you’re a fan of unique, street-legal racecars, this Venturi 400 Trophy might be the perfect addition to your collection. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of automotive history that is sure to make a statement wherever it goes.