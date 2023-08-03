Baldur’s Gate 2: Is it Worth Playing?

Baldur’s Gate 2 is often hailed as one of the best RPGs ever made. It’s a dense and immersive fantasy role-playing game that offers a well-told story and meaningful player choices. However, before you jump into it, there are a few things you should consider.

Firstly, Baldur’s Gate 2 is an Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd edition game. This means it relies on complex mechanics and statistics that may feel outdated and confusing to modern players. One prime example is THAC0, an acronym that determines the minimum roll needed to hit an opponent with armor class 0. Understanding mechanics like this can be a significant challenge.

Moreover, Baldur’s Gate 2 is a continuation of the campaign started in the first Baldur’s Gate game. This means you’ll start the game at the level cap of the previous game, making it quite challenging right from the start. It’s advisable to play the first game or at least have some knowledge of its story to fully appreciate the sequel.

That being said, Baldur’s Gate 2 offers a unique experience. It showcases the mathematical and storytelling elements that later games tend to conceal. It serves as the precursor to BioWare’s later franchises, with similar gameplay structures and problem-solving mechanics. However, without proper context and an understanding of its historical significance, it may be difficult to fully appreciate the game’s strengths.

In conclusion, Baldur’s Gate 2 is a remarkable game with a rich legacy. It may not be suitable for everyone due to its complex mechanics and reliance on prior knowledge, but for those who enjoy immersive RPG experiences and want a glimpse into the foundations of modern RPGs, it’s worth a try. Just be prepared to put in the effort to learn and adapt to its mechanics and appreciate it as a piece of gaming history.