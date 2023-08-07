Thieves Steal $300,000 Worth of Products at North America’s Largest Board Game Convention

Thieves targeted Gen Con, the largest board game convention in North America, and made off with $300,000 worth of products. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is currently seeking help to identify two “people of interest” connected to the theft.

The incident occurred during the event that took place from August 3 to 6. While attendees were setting up their stalls, the alleged thieves acquired a pallet jack and used it to remove a pallet of trading cards. The stolen cards were then taken to an undisclosed location and have not been recovered.

Trading card thefts have been on the rise, considering the high value of certain cards. A single trading card can be worth hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars. Pokémon cards, in particular, are frequently targeted by thieves, although it is unclear which specific trading card products were stolen at Gen Con.

This is not an isolated incident. In the latter half of 2022, Tokyo experienced an unprecedented number of trading card thefts. A gaming store in Minnesota also reported a theft of approximately $250,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise in February 2022. Another incident in Tokyo resulted in the arrest of a man who attempted to steal valuable cards.

In March, a man from Georgia was caught using government funds intended for COVID-19 relief to purchase a rare, shiny Charizard Pokémon card. This incident highlights the obsession and demand for these valuable collectibles.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is urging anyone with information about the Gen Con theft or the identities of the individuals involved to come forward and assist with their investigation.