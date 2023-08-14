Apple AirTag Doesn’t Guarantee Desired Outcome in Vehicle Theft Case

An incident in Canada has highlighted that using Apple’s AirTag item tracker does not guarantee the desired outcome. Becca Hislop experienced this firsthand when her vehicle was stolen near Science World in Vancouver. She had placed an AirTag in her car and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Hislop tracked her car’s movement through the city using the AirTag, which showed it stuck in downtown traffic. The next day, she followed the AirTag’s signal to a winery in the city of Kelowna. However, the situation took an unexpected turn.

The thieves had noticed the AirTag and cleverly placed it on a car that belonged to Evo Car Share car rental service. While the AirTag accurately provided the location, it misdirected the owner.

Hislop eventually contacted the Vancouver police, who successfully recovered her stolen car. Despite minor damage, she expressed her frustration with those responsible, stating, “I want this person to get their karma because we work hard for our things and it’s not fair that some people think they can cheat and just take.”

This incident serves as a reminder that it is not advisable to confront criminals directly. Law enforcement agencies in the United States have urged citizens to notify them in such cases, rather than taking matters into their own hands. Engaging with criminals can escalate the situation, leading to potential harm or even fatalities.

It is crucial to exercise caution and restraint, allowing law enforcement professionals to handle such situations. Instances in the past demonstrate the risks associated with confronting criminals alone.