AirTag Used to Track Stolen Car in Vancouver

A woman in Vancouver had her car stolen, and she tried to track it down using an AirTag. However, the thief discovered the AirTag and attached it to another rental vehicle as a distraction.

Becca Hislop and her boyfriend were on a trip to Vancouver when they realized their car was missing. Hislop had previously hidden an AirTag in the car to keep track of it. She used the AirTag the next day to locate what she believed was her car, but it turned out to be an Evo Car Share vehicle with the AirTag attached.

This turn of events led Hislop on a “wild goose chase,” while her car went in a different direction. Eventually, the stolen car was located by the Vancouver police with minimal damage.

Hislop expressed her frustration, stating that she wants the thief to face consequences for their actions. She emphasized the importance of working hard for belongings and not tolerating theft.

Although AirTags have proven helpful in recovering stolen property, it is advised to involve the police rather than attempting to retrieve the items oneself. Several incidents in the past have ended tragically or with injuries when people took matters into their own hands.

In one case, four individuals were charged with stealing a car and killing the driver after the victim tried to recover the vehicle using an AirTag. In another instance, owners of a truck engaged in a shootout with a thief instead of waiting for the police, resulting in the alleged thief’s death.

While not fatal, a man in New York successfully tracked down his stolen motorbike using AirTags but ended up with a broken nose.

AirTags can be helpful tools, but it is crucial to prioritize personal safety and involve law enforcement in recovering stolen property.