Using Minor Illusion and Wild Shape Cat in Baldur’s Gate 3

Everyone loves cats. And, in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can make use of their spectacular abilities to get past tricky situations or to give yourself an advantage in battle. Our guide discusses the Baldur’s Gate 3 Minor Illusion and Wild Shape Cat, two spells that ensure you’ll have a meow-velous time in Faerun.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Minor Illusion spell is available to most spellcasting classes, such as the Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard. It can also be used by certain subclasses, like the Eldritch Knight Fighter and the Way of Shadow Monk. Wild Shape Cat, meanwhile, is available to Druid players.

Minor Illusion spawns a magical cat, which disappears after 10 turns (or roughly 10 seconds). Since it’s a cantrip, it can be cast repeatedly without expending spell slots. The idea is to cast Minor Illusion to lure enemies to certain spots and then use other spells or actions to defeat them.

Using a Baldur’s Gate 3 cat illusion also works wonders if you want NPCs to move away from an area, or to look away so you can change their line of sight. While people are distracted, you can quickly switch to turn-based mode, and then pickpocket or sneak past them.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Wild Shape Cat can be used to full effect by Druids. Shapeshifting into a cat allows you to pass through gates, go through small holes and pipes, and access locked places that you couldn’t otherwise.

For instance, in the Counting House in Act 3, you need to find the passcode to enter the secure vault. A storage room in the lower level has a pipe that a small cat can fit into, allowing you to reach the bank manager’s office where the clue is. Cats can also jump through metal grates and lockpick individual vaults for loot.

Overall, there are many ways for you to make use of cat spells in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether as part of a stealthy approach or a means of luring enemies, you’re sure to have a paw-some time.