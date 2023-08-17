Make the Most of Cat Abilities in Baldur’s Gate 3

Everyone loves cats, and in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can harness their unique abilities to your advantage. This guide explores two spells, Minor Illusion and Wild Shape Cat, which can help you navigate tricky situations and gain an edge in battle.

Minor Illusion is available to various spellcasting classes, including Bards, Sorcerers, Warlocks, and Wizards. It can also be used by subclasses such as Eldritch Knight Fighters and Way of Shadow Monks. This spell summons a magical cat that disappears after 10 turns. Since it’s a cantrip, you can cast it repeatedly without depleting spell slots. It’s a powerful but often overlooked ability. Players have discovered that casting Minor Illusion can distract enemies and create opportunities for devastating attacks or quick escapes.

The idea is to cast Minor Illusion to lure enemies to specific locations, and then use spells like Thunderwave, Fist of Four Thunders, Eldritch Blast, or a simple Shove action to defeat them. However, be aware that you may not be able to retrieve their loot if their bodies fall into unreachable areas.

Using the cat illusion can also be helpful for manipulating NPCs. You can use it to divert their attention or change their line of sight, allowing you to pickpocket or sneak past them unnoticed.

The Wild Shape Cat ability is exclusive to Druid players. By transforming into a cat, Druids can access locked areas by jumping through gates, small holes, and pipes. This shape-shifting ability proves particularly useful in places like the Counting House, where you need to enter a secure vault but first must discover the passcode. A small cat can fit into a pipe in a storage room, granting access to the manager’s office and the vital clue for opening the vault. Additionally, cats can easily navigate metal grates and unlock locked vaults without needing to waste valuable spell slots.

Overall, cat spells present numerous opportunities for stealthy approaches, distraction tactics, and clever maneuvering in Baldur’s Gate 3. Embrace the feline powers and have a meow-velous adventure!