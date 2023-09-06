DeckButtons Launches Handmade Buttons for Steam Deck

DeckButtons.com, a newly launched online shop, offers handmade buttons and D-pads for the Steam Deck. Created by Greg Leddy, the buttons are cast in custom two-part silicone molds that emulate the texture of the Steam Deck’s shell. Leddy prints a master button from resin, sands it by hand, and finishes it before creating the molds. The buttons are available in various colors, including neon pink, blue, yellow, purple, red, and glitter-infused purple and black. However, the limited-edition holographic set is particularly eye-catching.

The buttons have been praised for their intricate design and quality. They are intended for users who are comfortable with disassembling their devices, as installing the buttons requires removing several screws and disconnecting ribbon cables. While the buttons offer a grippier texture on the D-pad and some tactile bumps on the quick access and menu keys, they don’t significantly enhance the overall feel of pressing the membrane-covered switches inside the Steam Deck.

Leddy, the sole creator behind DeckButtons, plans to meet the demand for his handmade buttons. In the past, his TouchProtect touchpad and button skins sold approximately 23,000 units on Amazon. If there is a high demand for the buttons, Leddy will switch from buy buttons to preorder buttons on his website. Additionally, Leddy is working on adding glossy resin buttons with encapsulated objects and a cold cast copper D-pad to his collection.

Overall, DeckButtons offers a unique option for users who want to personalize their Steam Deck with handmade buttons. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in the buttons make them a desirable choice for gaming enthusiasts.

