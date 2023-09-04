CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Sony WH-XB910N Noise-Canceling Headphones: A Labor Day Deal You Don’t Want to Miss

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 4, 2023
If you’re in the market for noise-canceling headphones this Labor Day, Best Buy has a standout offer for the Sony WH-XB910N. Originally priced at $250, these wireless headphones are now available for a more affordable $150, saving you $100. However, this deal may not last until the end of the holiday, so act quickly to avoid missing out.

Active noise cancellation has become a sought-after feature in wireless headphones, allowing users to block out ambient noise and focus on their favorite media. The Sony WH-XB910N offers this feature at an affordable price, with the added convenience of ambient sound mode, which allows users to hear their surroundings without removing the headphones. Additionally, the headphones feature a Quick Attention mode that reduces volume and disables noise cancellation when the user places their hand over the right earcup, making it easy to have a brief conversation without removing the headphones.

While the Sony WH-XB910N may not be as powerful as Sony’s top-rated WH-1000XM5, they still deliver a high-quality listening experience with Extra Bass and the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. These wireless headphones offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a quick 10-minute charge providing up to 4.5 hours of usage. They also allow for simultaneous connection to two Bluetooth devices, enabling seamless switching between them.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Labor Day for headphone deals, the Sony WH-XB910N at Best Buy for just $150 is an offer that’s hard to resist. But act fast because this deal could disappear at any moment. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to grab the Sony WH-XB910N noise-canceling headphones at an unbeatable price.

