Xbox Game Pass Titles for August 2023

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Microsoft has revealed the lineup of Xbox Game Pass titles for August 2023. The first batch of games includes A Short Hike, Broforce Forever, Limbo, and more.

Here is the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early August:

– August 1: Celeste (Console, PC, Cloud)
– August 3: A Short Hike (Console, PC, Cloud)
– August 8: Broforce Forever (Console, PC, Cloud)
– August 9: Airborne Kingdom (Console, PC, Cloud)
– August 10: Limbo (Console, PC, Cloud)
– August 15: Everspace 2 (Xbox Series X, Series S, Cloud)

In addition to these new titles, it has been announced that four games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15th. This includes Death Stranding (PC) and Midnight Fight Express. All departing games will have a discount of at least 20% until they are removed from the service.

Which of these Game Pass titles are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments section below.

