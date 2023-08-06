The Next Free Games on the Epic Games Store: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

The upcoming free games on the Epic Games Store have been announced. Starting from August 10th, players will have the opportunity to claim two titles: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You.

Europa Universalis IV is a grand strategy sequel that allows players to lead a nation through the transformative era from Renaissance to Revolution. The game focuses on empire-building, diplomacy, and trade to shape a nation’s history. With flexibility in nation building, a new monarch power system, historical immersion, a detailed world map, a trade system, deeper diplomacy, cross-platform multiplayer, and customization and modding options, Europa Universalis IV offers endless possibilities for strategic decision-making and creativity.

On the other hand, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You is a social sleuthing sim that puts players in the role of a human researcher in a governmental security program called Orwell. Players have access to citizens’ internet activities, personal communications, and private files to uncover the culprits behind a series of terror attacks. As players delve into suspects’ private lives, they can listen to chat communications, read personal emails, hack computers, access medical records, and establish connections to collect vital information. The game explores the balance between freedom and security, as players determine which information is shared with security forces while identifying terrorists and ensuring the safety of the nation’s citizens.

Both of these free games will only be available for one week. Players who claim them before August 17th will be able to keep them forever. Meanwhile, Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 are still available for download until August 10th.

Loop Hero is a captivating indie game that combines auto combat, strategic choices, resource management, and settlement development. Bloons TD 6, on the other hand, is a tower defense game featuring balloons and monkeys. It offers powerful Monkey Towers, diverse Heroes, 4-player co-op, handcrafted maps, Monkey Knowledge upgrades, and Powers and Insta Monkeys to enhance gameplay.

These free games on the Epic Games Store provide players with a wide range of genres and experiences, from grand strategy to social simulation and tower defense. Don’t miss the opportunity to add these titles to your digital library.