Baldur’s Gate 3 Mod Allows for Third-Person Experience

Playing Baldur’s Gate 3 traditionally involves a zoomed-out, isometric view and movement controlled by clicks of the mouse. However, thanks to modders, players can now transform the game into a more immersive third-person experience similar to games like Dragon Age: Origins or The Witcher 3.

The Native Camera Tweaks mod and WASD Character Movement mod, created by Ershin and Ch4nKyy respectively, combine to give Baldur’s Gate 3 a completely different feel. With the Native Camera Tweaks mod, players have the option to zoom in and have a more traditional third-person perspective while exploring the world and interacting with characters. This allows players to notice intricate details that are often missed at the default camera angle. In combat or when desired, players can easily switch back to the classic isometric view.

The WASD mod introduces direct control over character movement, making the game feel more like a third-person RPG. Although the feature is not fully functional at the moment, future updates will allow players to switch between WASD controls and the game’s standard movement controls seamlessly, offering a smoother experience.

Even when playing with a controller, the Native Camera Tweaks mod remains useful and allows for greater zoom capabilities compared to the default camera. It offers a different experience compared to playing with a mouse and keyboard.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has garnered significant success, becoming one of the top-10 games with the most concurrent players on Steam. It has also accumulated a total playtime of 1,225 years during its launch week. Among the game’s classes, Paladin, Sorcerer, and Warlock have been the most popular, while Cleric has seen the least playtime.

The game’s first major patch is expected to arrive soon, introducing numerous bug fixes and improvements. Additionally, these fixes will be included in the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, set to launch on September 6. The standard edition of the game will be available for preloading from September 4, with the Digital Deluxe edition allowing early preload on August 31 and granting access to the first act on September 2.