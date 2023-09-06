European Union Enforces Digital Markets Act to Counter Big Tech Dominance

The European Union (EU) is cracking down on the dominance of six major tech companies, including Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, with the implementation of the Digital Markets Act. These companies, along with Alphabet (owner of Google), Meta (owner of Facebook), and ByteDance (owner of TikTok), have been labeled as online “gatekeepers” and will be subject to strict regulations aimed at promoting fair competition and providing users with more choices.

The Digital Markets Act, which is part of a larger update to the EU’s digital rulebook, seeks to prevent tech giants from monopolizing digital markets. It introduces a set of rules that tech companies must adhere to and includes provisions such as allowing users to send messages to rival platforms, giving users the option to choose their preferred search engine or browser, and protecting user data from being used for personalized ads.

According to European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the implementation of this act ensures that “the most impactful online companies will now have to play by our EU rules,” bringing more choice for consumers and fewer obstacles for smaller competitors. The act aims to break up the closed environments created by these tech companies, enabling consumers to pay less and switch between platforms more easily.

The companies listed as gatekeepers are required to comply with the Digital Markets Act within the next six months. This will lead to changes in how these companies operate, with Google already stating that it and other companies will have to make various changes to their products and services. Alexandre de Streel, a professor of European law, explains that the endgame of the act is to benefit consumers by offering more visible choices and the ability to move between platforms.

Under the Digital Markets Act, tech companies are prohibited from preventing consumers from connecting with businesses outside their platforms, incentivizing Apple to further open up its App Store. Additionally, messaging services will be required to work with one another, allowing users of different platforms to exchange messages and files. Companies will no longer be allowed to rank their own products higher than competitors’ in search results, and online services cannot combine a user’s personal data for targeted advertising. Furthermore, essential software or apps must no longer be installed by default, giving consumers the choice of search engines and browsers when using their devices.

Penalties for non-compliance can include fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual global revenue, or even a breakup of the company. The enforcement of the Digital Markets Act marks a significant step by the EU to regulate the power and influence of Big Tech in the digital market.

