Xbox Games Roundup: August 14th-18th

Welcome to your Xbox games roundup for August 14th to 18th! Here are the new games coming to Xbox next week:

Astro Flame Starfighter (August 15): A classic scrolling shooter with modern 3D graphics. Upgrade your spaceship and weapons to defeat hordes of enemies.

Black Skylands: Founders Edition (August 15): Play as Eva, a skilled marshal, fighting to protect her people from the invading Falcons and Swarm.

Everspace 2 for Xbox Series X|S (August 15): A fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with exploration, RPG elements, mining, and crafting.

Moving Out 2 (August 15): The wacky sequel to the physics-based moving simulator. Help the residents of Packmore pack up and ship out!

A Castle Full Of Cats (August 16): A hidden object game with metroidvania elements. Explore alternate paths, find keys, and interact with mysterious NPCs.

Boxville (August 16): An adventure puzzle game set in a city of boxes. Draw doodles on cardboards to tell stories.

Creepy Tale: Ingrid Penance (August 16): A macabre interactive adventure about a spoiled girl named Ingrid who ends up in hell.

Gnomes Garden 8: Return Of The Queen (August 16): A fantasy game where gnomes and harpies join forces.

Iron Danger (August 16): A tactical combat game with a unique time manipulation mechanic.

Die After Sunset (August 17): Lead the resistance against aliens in this vibrant roguelite shooter.

Dust & Neon (August 17): An action-packed twin-stick roguelite shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Wild West.

Gord (August 17): A dark fantasy adventure-strategy game inspired by Slavic mythology.

Hello Engineer (August 17): Build incredible machines, navigate amusement park rides, and challenge the creepy Neighbor and his bots.

Hidden Shapes: Cat Realm + Trick Or Cats (August 17): Two minimalist puzzle games with shape transformation and artistic revelations.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for Xbox Series X|S (August 17): A magical realist adventure game with a haunting electronic score.

Marble It Up! Ultra (August 17): The ultimate marble experience with world-class level design, smooth controls, and exhilarating multiplayer.

Quantum: Recharged (August 17): A modern take on the classic arcade game.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (August 17): A stealth strategy game set in an alternate history of the Golden Age of Piracy.

SHINOBI NON GRATA (August 17): A 2D platform game where you play as Kaina, a descendant of the Fuuma shinobi clan, fighting against the Oboro Ittō clan.

Warstone TD Gold Edition (August 17): A tower defense game with RPG elements and city building.

Aery – Flow Of Time (August 18): Explore giant and beautiful environments as you fly through a world filled with beauty and secrets.

Chess Royal (August 18): A chess game for playing with friends or learning how to play.

Chrome Wolf (August 18): Jump in a tank and defeat enemies in turn-based battles.

Embraced By Autumn (August 18): Help Marcel, who is bullied at his school, to overcome his struggles.

Madden NFL 24 (August 18): Lead your team to victory in Franchise mode, build a powerhouse Madden Ultimate Team™, and more.

Mirrored Souls (August 18): A puzzle platformer that tells the story of Ravi and his journey to save his sister.

That’s all for this week’s Xbox games roundup!