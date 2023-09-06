Google’s Parent Company Alphabet Ranks Highest in Customer Loyalty

According to a recent report by DesignRush, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has the highest customer loyalty among Fortune 100 companies. The report evaluated companies based on six metrics, including company finances, customer reviews, social media following and engagement, customer service-related Google searches, popularity ratings, and net promoter score.

Alphabet’s top ranking was driven by its high net promoter score, positive customer reviews, and popularity ratings. Google’s average customer review was 3.1 stars, the second-highest among the Fortune 100, with over half of its reviews being five stars. Additionally, Google had a 73% popularity rating, the second-highest in the study, according to YouGov.

Lowe’s, the home improvement retailer, secured the second spot on the list, primarily due to its high YouGov ratings, surpassing its main competitor, Home Depot, by a 5% margin. In third place was Intel Corporation, a semiconductor giant known for having low volumes of customer service and complaint-related searches.

Apple, ranked fourth, experienced a surprising setback in the customer service department despite its well-known loyal fanbase. The report noted that Apple had a higher number of online support searches compared to other Fortune 100 companies.

Among the top ten brands with the highest customer loyalty, four were big tech companies: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. Meta, the parent company of social media giant Facebook, did not make the list.

In the non-tech sector, two of the biggest beverage companies, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo, ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Coca-Cola had satisfied customers and a low volume of customer service-related searches, while PepsiCo scored higher on net promoter scores and social media engagement.

Alphabet’s ranking as the company with the highest customer loyalty highlights the continued popularity and trust in its products and services, despite the negative press it has received throughout the year.

Sources:

– DesignRush report (source of the original article)