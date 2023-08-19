The Lincoln Aviator: A Smarter Alternative to the Navigator

When it comes to luxury SUVs, the Lincoln Navigator has always been at the top of the list. It is a legendary contender in Lincoln’s lineup of posh and upscale vehicles, offering three rows of plush comforts and a full suite of technological innovations. However, there is another Lincoln model that can give the Navigator a run for its money.

The Lincoln Aviator is a hidden gem in Lincoln’s own lineup. It offers many of the same looks, feels, and amenities as the Navigator but at a more affordable price. While the Navigator starts at an MSRP of $82,765, the Aviator starts at around $58,000, making it a more attractive option for many consumers.

The 2024 Lincoln Aviator has received praise for its upscale interior, comfortable ride, and strong acceleration. It even received an exterior refresh and updated interior for this model year. With three rows, luxury-feeling interior touchpoints, and a Navigator-like experience, the Aviator provides a similar experience for about $30,000 less.

The Aviator comes in five available trim levels, including the Aviator, Reserve, Black Label, Grand Touring, and Grand Touring Black Label. The first three variations are equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 and 400 horsepower, while the Grand Touring versions use a plug-in hybrid powertrain with 494 horsepower.

In terms of fuel economy, the Aviator outperforms the Navigator with 18 mpg city and 26 mpg highway (RWD) compared to the Navigator’s 17 mpg city and 23 mpg highway. Both models offer a full suite of driver assistance features, making them equally equipped in terms of safety and convenience.

Even the entry-level Aviator comes with desirable features such as remote start, rain-sensing wipers, 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather, a power liftgate, and heated, power-folding mirrors. For those looking for even more upscale equipment and premium amenities, the Reserve or Black Label trim levels provide additional options.

While the Lincoln Navigator may hog the limelight with its size and top-notch comfort, the Lincoln Aviator offers a smarter alternative for those who want similar luxury and convenience without the hefty price tag. So before you make a decision, consider the 2024 Lincoln Aviator and enjoy all the benefits of a big, luxurious SUV at a more affordable price.