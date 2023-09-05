How Much Does Apple TV Plus Cost? Pricing, Deals, and Free Trials Explained

Apple TV Plus is a streaming service offered by Apple that allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. If you’re considering subscribing to Apple TV Plus, it’s important to understand the cost, deals, and free trials available.

The monthly cost of Apple TV Plus is $4.99 per month. This price allows you to stream content on up to six devices simultaneously, making it a great option for families or individuals who want to share the service with others.

If you’re looking for a deal, Apple also offers bundles that include Apple TV Plus with other Apple services, such as Apple Music and Apple Arcade. These bundles can provide a cost-saving option for consumers who are interested in multiple Apple services.

In addition to pricing and deals, Apple TV Plus also offers free trials. When you initially sign up for the service, you will automatically receive a 7-day free trial. This allows you to explore the content and decide if the service is right for you before committing to a paid subscription.

It’s important to note that the free trial is only available to new subscribers. If you have previously had an Apple TV Plus subscription, you will not be eligible for the free trial.

In conclusion, Apple TV Plus offers a range of pricing options, deals, and free trials to cater to the needs of different consumers. With a monthly cost of $4.99 and the option to bundle with other Apple services, Apple TV Plus provides an affordable and convenient streaming option for viewers. Additionally, the free trial allows new subscribers to try out the service before committing to a paid subscription.

Source: StyleCaster (URL)