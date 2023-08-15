CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Best PS5 SSDs: Upgrade Your Console’s Storage

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Adding one of the best PS5 SSDs to your console is quickly becoming a necessity. As the library of PS5 games continues to grow and the average file sizes increase, the stock PS5 hard drive falls short. Luckily, the cost of upgrading PS5 storage has significantly decreased.

In the summer of 2021, a 1TB SSD cost $270, but recent sales have seen prices drop considerably. For example, the WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD was as low as $59 at various retailers. Currently, Amazon is offering significant discounts on a range of PS5 compatible SSDs.

If you’re running low on storage or want to prepare for upcoming PS5 games, take advantage of the discounted PS5 SSDs in this Amazon sale. Below, we’ve compiled our top picks:

1. [SSD Name]: [Description and features]
2. [SSD Name]: [Description and features]
3. [SSD Name]: [Description and features]

These SSDs offer increased storage capacity and faster loading times, enhancing your gaming experience. Simply connect the SSD to your PS5 and enjoy the benefits of expanded storage.

Don’t miss out on these PS5 SSD deals at Amazon. Upgrade your console’s storage today and be ready for the influx of new games launching in the coming months.

