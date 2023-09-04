Tokyo Game Show 2023: The Biggest TGS Yet

The highly anticipated Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is back this year, and it’s shaping up to be a massive event. Scheduled to take place from September 21st to September 24th, the TGS is set to attract game enthusiasts from around the world.

Organized by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA), the TGS boasts an impressive lineup with over 770 exhibitors and more than 2,600 booths. This makes it the largest TGS in recent years, further solidifying its status as a prominent gaming event globally.

In a recent press release, the CESA announced that there will be a staggering total of 1,762 games on display. While some may be filler content, this still means a plethora of exciting games to discover. Whether you’re attending the event or not, you can still stay connected through a comprehensive streaming schedule that has been revealed.

The TGS streaming schedule includes a range of exciting programs and presentations. These include keynote speeches from industry leaders, game demonstrations, and showcases from various developers and publishers. Notable presentations include Microsoft Corporation Japan, SEGA/ATLUS, Square Enix, and Capcom among others.

The event also includes the Japan Game Awards, featuring different divisions such as Games of the Year, Amateur, U18, and Future Division. Additionally, there will be dedicated timeslots for esports and indie games, highlighting the diversity of the gaming industry.

The Tokyo Game Show is an event where fans eagerly anticipate announcements and gameplay demonstrations. The comments section below provides an opportunity for attendees and enthusiasts to share their thoughts and expectations for this year’s TGS. With the extensive lineup and extensive streaming options, the event promises to deliver an exciting experience for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Definitions:

– Tokyo Game Show (TGS) – An annual video game expo held in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing the latest games and gaming technology.

– Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) – The organization responsible for organizing the Tokyo Game Show.

– Makuhari Messe – A convention center located in Chiba, Japan, where the Tokyo Game Show takes place.

Source: This article is based on information from the source article, without using their URL.