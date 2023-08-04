Are Android Tablets a Lost Cause? The Galaxy Tab S9 Series Raises Questions

Android tablets have often been criticized for falling short compared to the iPad, lacking a uniform user experience and unique software flavors. However, Samsung’s flagship tablets, especially the Galaxy Tab S9 series, offer a more mature Android experience, rivaling some aspects of iPads.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series brings significant upgrades. Even the cheapest model now features an AMOLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, surpassing the 11-inch iPad Pro’s LCD screen. Samsung also boasts the fastest Qualcomm processor, adds an IP68 rating to the tablet and stylus, and implements a bi-directional heat dissipation system and vapor chamber cooling system for effective temperature management.

The battery size has increased, providing better battery life. When comparing the hardware, the Galaxy Tab S9 series appears to offer better value than Apple’s iPad Pro at a similar price point ($799). However, despite these hardware advancements, Samsung’s software showcase fell short. The company focused on adding productivity apps but did not introduce any significant updates to its One UI software.

One UI has been praised as the most functionally rewarding and versatile skin for Android tablets, especially for productivity purposes. However, Samsung’s lack of focus on software updates for the new tablets means that no new noteworthy additions were made. Features like multi-window and pop-up view, DeX mode, multi-control, quick share, and secondary screen support are already available in the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

To remain relevant in the Android tablet market and compete with the iPad, Samsung needs to prioritize software advancements. While the hardware of the Galaxy Tab S9 series is impressive, the software experience needs to match or exceed that of Apple’s iPadOS. Currently, app scaling and badly scaled app interfaces are still issues, which Apple has managed to address in iPadOS 17.

It remains to be seen if Android 14, with a focus on app scaling for tablets and foldables, can provide a better user experience. However, history indicates that Android tablets have struggled to catch up with the iPad. Samsung’s commitment to Android tablets may be crucial in redeeming the category as a standalone large-screen productivity machine.