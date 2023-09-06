CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3: Glitch Makes Romance Too Easy

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 6, 2023
Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by Larian Studios, was released in August of 2023 and was met with great acclaim from critics and fans. The RPG with party elements received praise for its story, gameplay, customization, and player freedom. However, it was not without its flaws, as there were issues with bugs, glitches, and performance, particularly in the third act of the game. Additionally, there was controversy surrounding content that was cut from the final version.

One notable bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 made it too easy for players to engage in romance and sexual encounters with companion characters. Game director Swen Vincke confirmed that the approval thresholds for these interactions were too low in the initial release, resulting in characters appearing overly eager. Vincke acknowledged that it was a bug and stated that they have since made fixes, though some are still being worked on.

Despite some players enjoying the bug, Larian Studios intends to address it and bring more balance to romance and sexual encounters in the game. According to Vincke, the goal is to simulate realistic relationships. The studio is actively working on patches to address this and other issues.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, players can romance certain characters by engaging in their personal quests and storylines. These relationships can culminate in a sexual encounter. However, it’s not as simple as completing side missions; players must also maintain approval with the companions. Setting up camp and engaging in conversations is recommended for building these relationships. It is also possible to romance multiple characters, as long as the first partner approves. Otherwise, it may lead to negative consequences.

Overall, while Baldur’s Gate 3 has received praise for its gameplay and content, the glitch that made romance too easy has raised concerns and is being addressed by the developers.

Sources: The Gamer, PC Gamer

By Vicky Stavropoulou

